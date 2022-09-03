Piedmont police seeking help identifying theft suspect

Sep. 3—Piedmont police are seeking the public's help in identifying an "unknown black male" suspected in a string of thefts involving motor vehicle parts in the area, officials say.

Piedmont Police Department posted a photo on its social media of the man, who law enforcement believe is "not from this area," according to Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.

The man could possibly be linked to a group that organizes similar thefts spanning several counties, including Calhoun, Cherokee, and others nearby, according to Johnson.

"Thank you all for your help as we rely heavily on your assistance in this matter," the social media post stated.