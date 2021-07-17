UPDATE: Piepenburg returned to local custody

Jul. 17—A Quinlan man who fled the scene of an accident at the end of a long high speed pursuit Thursday morning has been taken back into custody.

David Anthony Piepenburg was recaptured Friday evening.

Records with the Hunt County Detention Center indicate Piepenburg has been placed in holding at the facility. No additional charges were immediately filed and likely won't be until after he is brought before a judge/justice of the peace Saturday morning to undergo a magistrate's warning.

Piepenburg was already being sought in connection with previous charges of aggravated assault, harassment, evading arrest, identity theft and the possession of a controlled substance when the chase began.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported that at about 9 a.m. Thursday multiple agencies attempted to stop a vehicle that was occupied by Piepenburg.

Piepenburg was driving a black Kia and led officers through the Commerce area and then onto Interstate 30 and through the grass median at speeds up to 120 mph, eventually stopping in the middle of the 2600 block the interstate, where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Piepenburg then stole a truck with a trailer attached and continued to evade officers. While Piepenburg was fleeing, items from the trailer were falling onto areas along the route. Officers were reported to have lost sight of the truck due to heavy traffic and debris in the roadway, later locating the unoccupied truck and trailer at the intersection of Stanford and St. John streets in Greenville.

The Kia Piepenburg was driving was occupied by a passenger who was arrested on scene on charges of possession of marijuana and fraud use/poss of ID info.

Marcus Antonio Rios, 33, of Corsicana remained in custody Friday morning at the Hunt County Detention Cemter. A bond amount was not immediately set.

At the time of Thursday's incident, a warrant was already pending for Piepenburg on a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of controlled, as well as counts of evading arrest/detention and fraud;net use/possession of identifying information.

A jury trial had been scheduled for October for Piepenburg in the 196th District District Court on one indictment each for tampering/fabricating physical evidence and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.