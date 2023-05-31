Pieper Lewis gets 20-year sentence, but then is placed on probation again

Des Moines sex-trafficking victim Pieper Lewis will get a third chance ― but with a manslaughter conviction on her record and a lengthy prison sentence assured if she slips up again.

In a Wednesday hearing, Polk County Judge David M. Porter revoked a September deferred judgment on the felony charge and another of willful injury and sentenced Lewis, 18, to 20 years behind bars. But he then suspended the sentence and placed her once again on five years' probation, as he had previously, to be served at a location yet to be determined.

He also gave her a time-served sentence for her guilty plea to an escape charge for cutting off a tracking device and walking away without permission from the transitional center for women where she had been ordered to serve her previous probationary term.

Pieper Lewis, a Des Moines sex trafficking victim who gained national prominence after being ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of her rapist, appeared in court Wednesday May 31, 2023.

In the September decision, he had warned Lewis, who at age 15 stabbed to death a man she said had repeatedly raped her, that she was getting a "second chance" and warned she wouldn't get a third.

Wednesday's ruling in the nationally publicized case had been awaited since her November arrest for cutting off a tracking device and leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines without permission.

She was originally charged with first-degree murder in Zachary Brooks' June 2020 death. The charges were reduced after a Des Moines Register investigation revealed that the teen runaway had been under the control of a small-time musician turned pimp who sexually abused her and had sent her to Brooks in exchange for marijuana.

Prosecutors concurred with the decision to allow probation for Lewis, who has said she wants to become an advocate for trafficking victims.

Lewis was sent to Fresh Start, a transitional facility for women getting out of prison, becaused Iowa has lacked a facility for girls charged with serious crimes since the 2014 closing of the state-run Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo. The shutdown followed a Register investigation that revealed youths there had been kept in isolation cells for months at a time while being denied adequate education.

In a March interview with the Register, Lewis, held in the Polk County Jail since her arrest, said she left Fresh Start because she felt unsafe and cut off from her job at a downtown pizzeria and therapy while quarantined with roommates who had COVID-19. She also said she was struggling in a facility filled with people stuck in a criminal lifestyle and drug use.

"My routine was all out of whack," Lewis said. "All my support systems, I didn't really have them like I did. I liked going to work, I liked going to therapy. I liked being outside. Being trapped in a room again kind of reminded me of my past life.

"It made me feel like I was locked up again," added Lewis, who spent about two years in juvenile detention after her arrest in Brooks' death. "So I felt like I had to take matters into my own hands for my safety."

Witnesses for Lewis: Prison is the wrong place for her

On Wednesday Lewis' attorneys had a clear theme they wanted their witnesses to hammer home: that incarceration treats trafficking victims much like their traffickers, so prison would not be a good place to send Lewis.

John Romero Jr., a retired juvenile court district court judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico, testified that Lewis needed to be sent to a gender-specific program that is age appropriate and is tailored to her needs.

"Incarceration or detention is another fulfillment of the prophecy that exploiters tell them. Are we any different than the trafficker by taking away their voice, by telling them when you can get up, when to get up, when you to bed, when to spend time outdoors? ... We're the ones that continue to exploit and do the opposite of protecting the public and rehabilitating an individual."

Also testifying was Yasmin Vafa, executive director of the nonprofit Rights4Girls, who in an April report with Rebecca Epstein, executive director of the Georgetown Law School Center on Gender Justice & Opportunity, recommended that policymakers end the punishment of girls who act against abusers in self-defense.

Vafa told Porter that it is common for sex trafficking victims to run away from threatening situations.

"When we’re dealing with young teens, they can act out, but it’s important to ask ourselves is this drama or trauma manifesting," Vafa said. "Most of the time with this population it’s trauma. Running is an avoidant behavior and it’s a form of self preservation.”

Like Vafa, Teresa Davidson, co-founder and CEO of Cedar Rapids anti-trafficking organization Chains Interrupted, said victims need highly structured therapeutic programs which take them out of the environments they were trafficked in. Fresh Start, in the same neighborhood where Lewis had been trafficked, was not equipped to address Lewis’ needs, Davidson said.

She said prison doesn't end abusive relationships, and that traffickers can target incarcerated people by grooming them and forming relationships through letter writing. They also can "fill a need" by putting money in victims'commissary accounts or send gifts through the mail.

"Then when the person gets out of prison, then they're there to say, 'You owe me now. I did all this for you,' or, 'I was the only one that was there for you. You owe me,'" she said. "Or they form that relationship and they feel dependent on them and they take them off into exploitation."

In Des Moines, she said, Lewis stuck out on buses to and from work because she wore an ankle monitor and had gained notoriety from worldwide media coverage of her case.

"It’s hard to blend in when you’re wearing such a thing," Davidson said.

Lewis wants pardon from Gov. Kim Reynolds

Lewis has one other option: She told KCCI-TV last week that she's asked for a pardon from Gov. Kim Reynolds. But Kollin Crompton, Reynolds' spokesperson, said in a statement this week, "The Governor’s Office has not received a formal pardon application from Pieper Lewis.”

