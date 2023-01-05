Pier collapses as massive storm and high tides pound California coast, photos show

A pier collapsed in California as a massive storm and high tides pounded the coast, officials said.

The powerful midweek storm “caused significant damage” across Santa Cruz County with piers in Capitola and Seacliff sustaining “heavy damage,” Santa Cruz County said Thursday, Jan.5.

In a photo posted by county officials, a chunk of the pier in Capitola can be seen missing with part of the structure submerged in the water below. Another photo shows water spilling over into coastal streets.

The storm has caused significant damage throughout the county and along the coast, including heavy damage to piers in Capitola and Seacliff. High tide and large surf is a dangerous combination - avoid the coast. pic.twitter.com/XiyuJBQUFB — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 5, 2023

With the ongoing flooding, California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz urged residents to avoid coastal roads, according to a tweet from the agency.

Aptos - we’re experiencing coastal flooding along the coastal roads. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uVANMQY52M — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

A video posted by highway patrol shows high tides flowing over onto nearby structures at Stockton Avenue Bridge over Soquel Creek.

Numerous closures in place today, due to high tidal surge. Here’s a view w/ @CapitolaPolice at the Stockton Ave bridge over Soquel Creek. Please exercise extreme caution near the ocean today. pic.twitter.com/og5tFdAGhs — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

The massive waves and high tides led to evacuation orders for some along the coast, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you can evacuate safely, please do so immediately,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If you are unable to evacuate, please shelter in place, move away from ocean facing windows. If your safety is in imminent danger due to wave intrusion or structural damage call 911.”

Videos posted by users on Twitter show the massive waves and damage caused by the storm.

This is so sad… pic.twitter.com/wqLeZQB1BG — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) January 5, 2023

The damage was just the latest after a series of storms hit California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a statewide emergency in response to the storms and flooding, The Sacramento Bee reported.

More storms are inbound for California. Forecasters predict another atmospheric river will arrive this weekend following a brief let-up Friday, followed by another early next week and potentially yet another later next week.

Rain, downed trees: Atmospheric river continues as California storms’ death toll reaches 6

Deadly ‘bomb cyclone’ topples trees, cuts power in San Francisco Bay Area

‘Frantic’ father rushes dying baby out of home flattened by redwood tree in California