Pierce acquitted on rape, kidnapping charges

ZANESVILLE — A 21-year-old man was acquitted of rape Wednesday after a two-day trial.

Edgar Pierce of Zanesville was accused of raping an individual stemming from a November incident. After deliberating for more than two hours, a Muskingum County jury found him not guilty on felony charges of rape and kidnapping.

The defense called two witnesses to the stand, Pierce himself and the alleged victim.

The defense argued Pierce had suspicions the woman was cheating on him, and he logged into her social media account, confirmed those suspicions and confronted her. Then there was some sort of fight, reconciliation, and sex, according to the defense.

The woman testified that the morning of the incident she smoked marijuana and was under the influence. She didn’t want to have sex, but didn’t make that known to Pierce, she testified.

The prosecution argued it was not consensual.

Pierce told police investigators in an interview after the incident he logged into her social media account and saw photos sent to another person, according to a video shown to jurors during the trial. He said in the video he had pinned her down and had sexual contact.

Prosecutors also presented jurors an audio recording of a phone call from the sheriff's office following his arrest. In the call, he tells his mother he is going away to jail due to raping someone.

The prosecution called several witnesses, including a sexual assault nurse examiner who testified that the defendant's DNA was detected during the patient's examination.

According to the prosecution, the woman also called 911 to report the incident after it happened.

