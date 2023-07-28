Pierce City man accused of attempted kidnapping of car hop

Jul. 28—MONETT, Mo. — A 34-year-old suspect is being held on charges that he tried to abduct a car hop Thursday at a drive-in restaurant in Monett with his child in his company.

Aaron M. Fryer, of Pierce City, is charged with felony assault and misdemeanor counts of kidnapping and child endangerment in connection with the incident at the Sonic Drive-In on East Cleveland Avenue in Monett.

Police were called there at 6:15 a.m. regarding an alleged attempt to abduct an 18-year-old car hop. She told police she walked up to a car in a stall at the restaurant to deliver an order and was asked by the driver if she could help him locate an address.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Fryer, he showed her a notepad with the handwritten message: "Be calm. Stay quiet. I have a gun, Get in my car."

The message scared the car hop, she ran away and the suspect drove off, headed north on Route H. The car hop told police that she did not know the suspect, but she saw a child in the vehicle with him.

While investigators were working the case as an attempted abduction, the victim's family posted a photo of the suspect's vehicle on Facebook, and a witness called and told the victim that he recognized the car and believed he knew who the suspect was.

The witness sent a picture of the suspect to her and she identified him to police as the man who tried to abduct her. Fryer was identified and arrested with the assistance of Pierce City police and Lawrence County deputies and taken to the Monett Police Department for questioning.

According to the affidavit, Fryer admitted having been at the restaurant and having written a note that asked the car hop to get in his car and claimed he had a gun.

The affidavit states that he told police that he wrote the note and showed it to her because he was "bored," although he actually had no intention of doing anything to her. He said he threw the note away when he left the Sonic.

Monett police Chief George Daoud told the Globe that no gun was recovered in the course of Fryer's arrest.

The suspect told police that the child in the vehicle with him at the time was his son, according to the affidavit. Fryer remained in custody Friday with no bond set pending a court appearance.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.