Pierce City man wounded in Joplin shooting

Nov. 10—A 44-year-old Pierce City man was admitted to local hospital in serious condition after a shooting late Monday afternoon on the south side of Joplin.

Police and emergency medical technicians responded to a 911 call at 5:31 p.m. reporting a shooting at 3132 S. Jefferson Ave., where Darren A. Clayton was located with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A statement released Tuesday morning by the Joplin Police Department said a woman also was contacted at the scene, but no arrests had been reported by late Tuesday afternoon.

The statement said investigators were conducting interviews and gathering evidence to determine what took place. Police said the shooting was believed to be "an isolated incident" that posed no threat to the public.