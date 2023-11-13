Pierce College faces lawsuit after cyber attack
Pierce College faces a lawsuit after a cyber attack impacted more than 150,000 people.
Google is suing a group of scammers that released an “unpublished” version of its Bard AI software that was riddled with malware. The perpetrators are believed to be based in Vietnam.
Michigan-based healthcare nonprofit McLaren Health Care notified more than 2 million people about a data breach exposing personal information on Thursday, according to a data breach notification report.
Appeals court rules carmakers can store data permanently and share it. In Washington state, there's no violation until the sharing causes injury.