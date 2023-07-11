Pierce County 17-year-old accused of trying to rape food delivery driver arrested

A 17-year-old tried to rape a food delivery driver in Pierce County on Saturday around 2 p.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver reported an assault and when deputies arrived, the 38-year-old woman told them she had just delivered an order to a customer in the 13400 block of 107th Avenue Court East in South Hill.

The woman said she left the food on the porch and as she was walking away a young man opened the door and told her she forgot her tip. She turned around a saw a $20 bill on the ground near the door. As she picked it up, she said the man grabbed her shirt and tried to pull her into the house. He was only wearing a T-shirt.

The woman said she escaped and ran to her car. As she drove away the man was “masturbating and grinning at her.”

Deputies said they drove to the house, arrested the man, and booked him into jail. Prosecutors charged him as an adult, per state law, with attempted rape and attempted kidnapping. Bail was set at $150,000.