Pierce County arrest nets $19,000 in cash, 95 pounds of drugs, 11 passports, 4 guns

A 43-year old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of multiple crimes, including the possession of nearly 100 pounds of drugs, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the Special Investigations Unit, the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the state Department of Corrections assisted in the arrest. The man was initially wanted for violating the conditions of his community custody, which is similar to parole.

But investigators also had received a tip that the suspect was heavily armed and dealing drugs in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

Once they arrested him, they found a stolen handgun in his vehicle and a lot more in the motel rooms.

In all, investigators seized 90 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl powder. The bust also included $19,000 in cash, 11 passports, four firearms and drug packaging materials.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a firearm.