Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her

A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.

Hendry is a Tacoma attorney who runs his own practice in the Hilltop neighborhood. He’s pleading not guilty to these charges.

Court documents show the two struck up a relationship on the website Secret Benefits, a platform that advertises meeting “wealthy and successful men.”

In a probable cause statement, investigators wrote, “Initially the relationship consisted of sending her money in exchange for provocative and sexually explicit images.”

Tacomaprobono Community Lawyers is representing the 21-year-old college student. In a statement, communications director Laurie Davenport said,

“We represent Ms. Dewar in the pending civil litigation for her Sexual Assault Protection Order. That case is ongoing and Trial for a Final Protection Order will resume in mid-September. Ms. Dewar is a 21-year-old (sic) college student, she started sugar dating when she was 20 years old to help pay for school textbooks. She wants to warn others – particularly young college students – that sugaring can be dangerous and risky.”

Craig Roberts is director of Crystal Judson Family Justice Center. It’s his job to get Pierce County domestic violence victims protection orders. Roberts believes the alarming difference in power and resources between the benefactor and the recipient can become dangerous in these sugar daddy, sugar baby relationships.

“It really takes the premise of domestic violence to its core,” said Roberts. “Basically, you have someone that has power and control over someone else.”

Roberts says in the last year he’s noticed an increase in these types of sugaring cases. The King County Prosecutor’s Office has made note of the trend too.