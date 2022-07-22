Pierce County Council candidate ordered to pay $250 fine for campaign finance violation

A Pierce County Council candidate was found guilty Thursday of violating campaign finance laws in a hearing conducted by the state Public Disclosure Commission in Olympia.

The PDC said Josh Harris, who registered with the PDC on March 17 to run as a Republican for the Pierce County Council District 7 seat, failed to submit a Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1 report) on time. Candidates are required to file F-1 reports within two weeks of filing with the PDC.

Harris, whose platform is centered on pro-law enforcement issues, was ordered to pay a $250 fine. Half of that fine will be suspended if Harris files the F-1 report and pays at least $125 of his fine, said Kim Bradford, deputy director at the PDC.

The verdict will not affect Harris’ ability to run for office, but fines would increase in the future if he fails to properly file again. In the PDC complaint filed by Dave Churchman on June 2, it noted that as of the filing, Harris still had not filed an F-1 report.

“Josh Harris in the past month has been the subject of several stories in the Pierce and King County media (print, tv and radio) on several issues of concern to the public. Issues included public safety and financial,” the complaint said.

On June 3, Harris issued a response to the PDC that said he had “reached out to Connor, my accountant and we will get the F1 form completed and all documents to you over the weekend. This is my first time running for office and learning the procedures. My apologies.”

Harris is no stranger to media coverage.

Earlier this year, Harris shot a homeless man in Tacoma after alleging the man had stolen property from him. The man survived and was arrested and booked after receiving treatment for his injuries. The investigation was later closed and no charges were filed against Harris.

Prior to that, Harris was in the news for posting $300,000 bail for the three police officers who killed Manuel Ellis.

Harris also has a criminal history, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.

In 1991, he was convicted of first-degree possession of stolen property. In 1992, he was convicted of second-degree possession of stolen property. The following year he was convicted of first-degree theft.

In 2002, Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a Class B Felony, for altering checks he received as payment from a nightclub where he worked in maintenance. He took more than $24,000 from the business.

And In 2008, the candidate was charged with two counts of first-degree theft and was ordered to pay restitution. Harris, who had reported two jet skis stolen, was later seen with those same jet skis, after failing to report them found. His insurance paid him $15,635 for the loss of the jet skis while he kept them on a relative’s property on Fox Island.

Harris is one of five candidates running for the District 7 seat representing Gig Harbor, the Key Peninsula, Fox Island and parts of north and west Tacoma.

