Pierce County Council Selects Leaders For 2022

TACOMA, WA — The Pierce County Council has elected a suite of leaders for 2022.

At the council's first meeting of the year Tuesday afternoon, the council voted to re-elect Councilmember Derek Young (D-Gig Harbor) to serve as the Council Chair for 2022. Young served as the chair for 2021. This will be his final year on the council, as term limits prohibit him from seeking re-election in 2023.

“Last year Council laid the groundwork around its priorities, including reducing street homelessness, establishing programs to support behavioral health needs, addressing countywide gaps in broadband and passing a budget that funded these goals,” Chair Young said. “As I enter my final year on Council, I am committed to achieving Council’s priorities and supporting our communities still grappling with the effects of the pandemic.”



Also elected at Tuesday's meeting were Councilmember Marty Campbell (D-East Tacoma) who will serve as the Vice Chair, and Councilmember Dave Morell (R-South Hill) who will serve as the Executive Pro Tempore. As Vice Chair, Campbell will helm the council in Young's absence. The Executive Pro Tempore, meanwhile, steps in to perform some of the County Executive's duties if Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier is otherwise indisposed.

The election means Campbell and Morell have essentially swapped duties: Morell served as the Council's vice chair in 2020 and 2021, and Campbell served as executive pro tempore last year.

Now that the leadership roles have been decided, the council will vote on committee leadership at its next meeting on Jan. 11.

The council also rang in the 2022 legislative session by passing a resolution recognizing January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, and considering an ordinance to allow the Planning and Public Works Department extra time to complete select permit applications that were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article originally appeared on the Puyallup Patch