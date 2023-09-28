Pierce County deputies find 2 stolen cars within minutes of each other

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department found two stolen vehicles within minutes of each other on Tuesday.

Just before 12 a.m., deputies say they got a call about a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 74 Street in Midland.

They immediately found a black Kia Optima that the person had called about.

After noticing that the driver was asleep at the wheel, deputies blocked the Kia in with their patrol cars.

The deputies could tell that there was damage to the car’s ignition, and after checking the car’s VIN they discovered that it had been stolen from Kent.

Once the driver was woken up by the deputies, they cooperated and were taken to jail.

The 25-year-old driver said that they did not know the vehicle was stolen and claimed a friend had driven them to the apartment building.

A deputy was then flagged down by another person who said that another car with ignition damage was parked at a nearby gas station.

Once at the gas station, the deputy saw two new suspects walking away from the Hyundai. The car was also found to be stolen.

The 26-year-old driver told deputies they had bought the car for $1,000.

Both drivers were booked into jail and charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.