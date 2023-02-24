Pierce County deputies ask public to help find missing Parkland woman

Pierce County deputies are asking for help from the public to find a missing woman who walked away from her Parkland home more than two weeks ago. Her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Ella Terrell, 57, may still be in the Parkland area or near Lakewood Towne Center, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Terrell was described as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Terrell was asked to call 911. According to a missing person bulletin, detectives are concerned about her ability to care for herself.

Terrell was last seen Feb. 7, deputies said.