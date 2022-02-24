Pierce County deputies ask public to help find missing woman

Pierce County deputies are asking for help from the public to locate a missing 19-year-old woman. Authorities said the woman’s family last heard from her Jan. 11.

Detectives from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Bailey Bell might be in the Hosmer Street area of Tacoma.

Bell was described as a 5-foot-7, 140 pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a Facebook post from PCSD.

Deputies said anyone who has seen her or knows where she is can message the sheriff’s department on social media or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.