Pierce County deputies asking for surveillance footage of University Place stabbing

Deputies are asking for surveillance footage of a stabbing that happened at a home in University Place on Friday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the call of a stabbing at a house at 2:58 a.m.

When deputies got there they found the man who was stabbed and gave him first aid by applying a tourniquet.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man described the suspect to deputies.

Detectives and forensic investigators went to the scene and gathered evidence from his home.

Later that afternoon detectives were able to confirm the suspect’s identity. They completed a records check and found out the suspect had been committed to the hospital for a mental health evaluation by Tacoma Police at 6:20 a.m.

Deputies went to the hospital and arrested the suspect who is now in the Pierce County Jail for assault.

Deputies are still asking for any footage of the suspect in the area of the stabbing Friday morning. They are asking for anyone in the area of 1900 Mountain View Avenue West in University Place to check their cameras from 2:45 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a yellow baseball cap.

Anyone with footage is asked to send it to this link.