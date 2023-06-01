Pierce County deputies detain woman with TB who has been refusing treatment since January

After a months-long search and a judge ordering her to receive treatment multiple times, a Pierce County woman with tuberculosis has been located and detained by deputies Thursday.

A Pierce County court mandated her to comply with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) to isolate and receive treatment.

The woman was booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.

In January, TPCHD sent an alert that it was monitoring an active case of tuberculosis in a Tacoma woman.

Officials attempted to persuade her and her family to receive treatment, but she declined.

In March, a judge issued a civil arrest warrant for the woman, allowing law enforcement to arrest her.

In April, a Tacoma police officer watched the woman get on city bus and visit a casino, as she continued to ignore the court order.







