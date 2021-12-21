Pierce County deputies find person dead in trunk of vehicle at Graham auto yard

A person was found dead Tuesday inside the trunk of a vehicle in an auto yard in Graham, Pierce County deputies said.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were assisting with an investigation in the 21400 block of Meridian Avenue East when they started looking through a vehicle and discovered a body, department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The person has not been identified. Moss said deputies called for detectives to respond after they found the body. Detectives and forensic investigators were on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Moss said deputies needed to obtain a search warrant to continue looking through the vehicle.