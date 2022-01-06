Pierce County deputies recover 6 stolen vehicles at vacant lot in Parkland, arrest 2

Pierce County deputies arrested two men Wednesday who they suspect were in possession of a stolen vehicle. The men were arrested at a vacant lot in Parkland where six stolen vehicles were recovered.

Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the vacant lot in the 11500 block of Ainsworth Avenue South on Wednesday morning after a victim of motor vehicle theft called 911 to report that he’d located his stolen truck.

There were about 12-15 vehicles on the property and six had been reported stolen, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. The stolen vehicles were impounded.

Deputies arrested two men, ages 21 and 24, and booked them into jail for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The property owner was notified about what was happening on his property, deputies said. According to the post, the owner is planning to build a home there. Deputies said he agreed to secure the property with a fence in the meantime.