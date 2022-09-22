Pierce County deputies recover motorcycle, several bicycles stolen in Spanaway residential burglary

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies recovered a motorcycle and several bicycles that were stolen in a residential burglary in Spanaway on Tuesday, the sheriff’s department announced.

According to the department, deputies were called to the burglary in the 19900 block of 13th Avenue East. The victim was out of town at the time, but their neighbor told deputies that someone had broken into the home.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles were among the items stolen, the sheriff’s department said.

On Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., a patrol deputy saw the stolen motorcycle speeding near Eighth Avenue East and 190th Street Court East.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the driver of the motorcycle sped away.

About 90 minutes later, a deputy from the sheriff’s department’s Proactive Property Crimes Unit found the motorcycle at a residence in the 20300 block of 14th Avenue East. According to the sheriff’s department, the motorcycle had been spray-painted black, but part of the original paint was still visible.

Deputies then converged on the residence, and the suspect who had been seen driving the motorcycle earlier took off running.

Deputies found the suspect hiding in a shed in the backyard after getting permission to search the property from the owner.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and eluding.

The man also had a warrant for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Deputies recovered several of the bikes that were stolen but were not able to find any of the other items.

