Pierce County deputies respond to 4 shootings, 1 stabbing over New Year’s weekend

Pierce County deputies had their hands full during New Year’s weekend after responding to four shootings and one stabbing. Four people were injured, with one in critical condition.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday around 12:07 a.m., deputies were sent to a stabbing in the 12900 block of 193rd Avenue East in the Tehaleh neighborhood.

The man had cuts but wasn’t seriously injured, said PCSD.

PCSD said two suspects had been arguing with a man before they tried to stab him. Neighbors heard the commotion and came outside. The two suspects then fled in a car.

“Deputies knew there was only one way in and out of the Tehaleh neighborhood,” said PCSD.

When deputies found the car, the two suspects ran on foot and one was caught by deputies. Deputies then called for a K-9 and drone but found the second suspect hiding in a garbage bin.

Both suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail for assault and obstruction.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., deputies were sent to a fight at the Cheers Bar in University Place at 7100 27th Street West.

PCSD said the fight started when a man allegedly assaulted a woman at the bar and other patrons stepped in to help the woman.

Deputies said a man dropped a gun on the ground, picked it up, and pointed it at the bartender. The man then tried to leave through the back door and fired several rounds at the lock, then fled through the front doors.

No one was hit by the gunfire. Deputies and forensics investigated the shooting.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, said PCSD.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Hudson Court Apartments at 14117 Court Street South in Parkland.

PCSD said there were multiple shots fired into an apartment and several cars.

One woman was hit by the gunfire and had a non-life-threatening injury. There are no known suspects at this time.

On Monday at 6:10 p.m., deputies went to the Rite Aid at 176th Street East and Gem Heights Drive after reports of a road rage shooting.

Deputies helped the fire department and started investigating the shooting. PCSD said it happened on Meridian and the case was transferred the Washington State Patrol.

The victim had a non-life-threatening injury.

On Monday around 7 p.m., deputies were sent to University Place after gunshots were heard at 5600 Hannah Pierce Road West.

Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds outside of his car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

PCSD believes the man was targeted by the shooters.

Deputies said the shooters hit five occupied apartments and several parked cars, but no one else was hurt.

PCSD said multiple shooters fled the scene. There are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information about the four shootings or stabbing, contact the sheriff’s department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. You can go to Tpcrimestoppers.com, call 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the Crime Stoppers app.