Pierce County deputies searching for man accused of sexual assault

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Tacoma.

Investigators say the suspect picked up the victim at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 7 near the 8200 block of Pacific Avenue.

He then drove her about 6 miles northeast to the 5200 block of Pioneer Way near Canyon Road, where he beat and sexually assaulted her.

According to PCSD, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a thick accent. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and heavy acne scarring.

He was reportedly driving a late-model gray or black Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County.