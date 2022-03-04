Pierce County deputies searching for person who shot, injured woman in Parkland

A 30-year-old woman was shot and injured Friday morning at a residence in Parkland, Pierce County deputies said. Detectives are searching for the shooter.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 6:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Polk Street South after a 911 caller reported that a family member called her and said she had been shot.

At the residence, deputies found the woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to a hospital, and deputies said she is in stable condition.

Detectives determined that the shooter and the victim know one another. A 6-month-old child was inside the residence when the shooting occurred. The child was placed in protective custody.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.