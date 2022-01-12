Pierce County deputies seek help from public to locate Parkland murder suspect

Pierce County deputies are asking for help from the public to locate a man suspected of fatally shooting his friend on New Year’s Day while the two were sitting in a car in Parkland.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cayden Lee Osley, 21, who was charged last week with first-degree murder and second-degree assault for the Jan. 1 death of Sorin Lay, 40. Charging documents allege that Osley shot the man “without provocation” before forcing another man in the car to drive him to a location where Osley fled on foot.

Deputies described Osley as a 5-foot-6, 125 pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

In addition to the homicide, Osley is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping in the Nov. 28 stabbing of his girlfriend.

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips smartphone app. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.

