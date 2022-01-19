Pierce County deputies seek help from public to find man charged with child rape

Peter Talbot
·1 min read

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies are asking the public for help locating a 30-year-old man who was charged in November with sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

Anthony Charles-Lee Churchill was charged in Pierce County Superior Court on Nov. 4 with four counts of first-degree child rape. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest later that month.

On Wednesday, deputies shared a bulletin asking for help locating the man. Churchill is described as a 6-foot-3, 157 pound white man with a tattoo of cartoon characters on his right arm.

Deputies said Churchill could be in the Ashford area in southern Pierce County and might be driving a silver Dodge Ram with a landscaping logo on the side.

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips smartphone app. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.

