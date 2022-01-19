Pierce County deputies seek help from public to find man charged with child rape

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies are asking the public for help locating a 30-year-old man who was charged in November with sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

Anthony Charles-Lee Churchill was charged in Pierce County Superior Court on Nov. 4 with four counts of first-degree child rape. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest later that month.

On Wednesday, deputies shared a bulletin asking for help locating the man. Churchill is described as a 6-foot-3, 157 pound white man with a tattoo of cartoon characters on his right arm.

Deputies said Churchill could be in the Ashford area in southern Pierce County and might be driving a silver Dodge Ram with a landscaping logo on the side.

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips smartphone app. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.