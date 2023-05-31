Pierce County deputies track down fugitive who had escaped from prison

Pierce County deputies helped track down and arrest two fugitives at a South Hill condo complex last week.

One of the two 30-year-olds was wanted for escaping prison, as well as warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The other was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections.

Once deputies -- along with the DOC and FBI -- arrived at the condo complex, the man who had escaped from prison ran away through a nearby wooded area. After coming across a shoe of his that had been left behind, a K9 used that to track and locate the fugitive.

The other man was arrested inside a unit in the complex without incident.

After searching the unit, deputies found an extended gun magazine hidden inside a toilet as well as 1,000 fentanyl pills. Both men could face additional charges moving forward pending review from the county prosecutor.