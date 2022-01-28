Pierce County deputy who fatally shot man during traffic stop is identified

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy who fatally shot a 22-year-old man Jan. 16 in Puyallup during a traffic stop has been identified.

Thomas Dolan, 26, has been a deputy with the Sheriff’s Department for just under three years, according to a release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Dolan shot Moses Portillo who was a rear passenger in a vehicle with two others who were pulled over at about 10 p.m. near 13400 Canyon Road East.

Dolan told South Sound 911 dispatch that a person in the vehicle had a firearm, and one minute later, the deputy advised that shots had been fired, according to PCFIT’s news release.

Life-saving measures were started for Portillo, according to the release, but he died on the scene.

Dolan, who was not injured, was placed on administrative leave.

PCFIT was called to investigate, and a member of the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office investigative staff responded to assist in the investigation.