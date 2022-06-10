Pierce County deputy recovers $50,000 in stolen collectibles

A patrol deputy who spotted a U-Haul truck in a parking lot ended up finding some of the contents of a recent storage unit burglary – approximately $50,000 worth of collectibles.

Last month, a deputy responded to a report of a burglary at a storage unit in the 16300 block of Meridian East.

The deputy was told the storage unit had about $100,000 in collectibles in it, but the unit was now empty.

A review of the surveillance video showed suspects loading the stolen goods into the back of U-Haul truck.

The next day, a deputy was driving through a parking lot in the 17400 block of Meridian East when he spotted an unlicensed car next to a U-Haul truck.

When the deputy spoke to the people in the car, he discovered one of them was listed as a suspect in a burglary at the storage unit.

The back of the U-Haul was open and filled with boxes.

The deputy called the victim, who identified the boxes as his.

The U-Haul was impounded, and the people in the car were released. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, there was no probable cause for their arrest.

Once the Property Crimes Unit took over the case, they searched the U-Haul and confirmed the property belonged to the victim.

However, only 44 of the approximately 87 boxes of collectibles were in the truck.

Investigators also found a pistol and a rifle-style pellet gun.

The boxes were returned to the victim.