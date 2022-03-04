A Pierce County detective who shot at a child rape suspect is identified

A Pierce County sheriff’s detective who shot at a child-rape suspect later killed by police after he stabbed a Centralia officer has been identified.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Feb. 18 police shooting, which occurred after Pierce County detectives traveled to Lewis County with plans to arrest 32-year-old Murdock Phillips on suspicion of second-degree child rape.

During the attempted arrest, Phillips allegedly reached for a weapon and detective Brendon Ossman fired his department-issued weapon. Phillips was not hit and fled on foot.

Officers from surrounding agencies joined the search for Phillips and brought in a K-9 to help look for him.

Around 12:15 p.m., the dog found Phillips.

“While making contact with the suspect, a Centralia police officer was stabbed in the head and back area,” investigators said in a news release.

The officer was later identified as Stephen Summers, who underwent surgery for his injuries and was released from the hospital the following day.

Two Centralia officers shot Phillips after he stabbed Summers. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, investigators identified the Centralia officers who shot Phillips as Summers and Timothy Odell.