Pierce County detectives name suspect in May shooting of woman in Spanaway

Pierce County detectives have identified a suspect involved in the May gas station shooting of a Spanaway woman.

Angelina Palmer later died after she was shot during the altercation at a Spanaway gas station on May 26.

The suspect, Jerrmell Rashadd Warren, was already in custody at the Pierce County Jail on unrelated charges.

According to court documents, Warren was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of assault and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On May 26, Pierce County deputies were called at around 8:50 p.m. to the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a woman who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they provided first aid until medics arrived and took Palmer to the hospital, where she died, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told investigators that two vehicles were involved in an altercation.

A man from one vehicle shot at another vehicle. However, the gunfire struck Palmer who was walking out of the convenience store, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

The gunfire also hit another car that was uninvolved.

Both vehicles involved in the confrontation sped away.