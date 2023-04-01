Pierce County detectives seeking help to find attempted kidnapping suspect

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in the middle of a roadway Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, the woman was leaving her home with her 11-year-old son just before 6 a.m. She was driving east on 420th Street South when she reached the intersection with Harts Lake Valley Road and saw several sandbags and a box blocking the roadway.

The woman told deputies that when she got out to move the box and one of the sandbags, someone came up behind her, placed a burlap bag over her head, and bearhugged her.

The woman fought back and was able to break free and yell for her son to call 911. The attacker got away through a field.

The woman said the attacker may have scratches on his face and neck. She described him as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, five feet, seven inches tall, with coarse hair that is longer on top and short on the sides, and a muscular build. She said he was wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage pants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

The sheriff’s department is also alerting the public to be aware of the tactic used by the attacker: “If there is something blocking the roadway, reverse and get to a safe area to call someone to assist you in moving the obstacles,” the department said in a news release. “Please report any other suspicious activity like this so we can document it and possibly locate this suspect.”