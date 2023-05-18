Pierce County detectives trying to identify man accused of killing John Armijo in April

Pierce County detectives are trying to identify a man accused of killing John Armijo in a Parkland encampment in April.

A woman found 47-year-old Armijo dead inside a tent near the 1000 block of 110th Street South.

Now Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can help identify the suspect. Go to http://tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.