Pierce County Force Investigation Team releases video of May officer-involved shooting

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team released video Monday of an officer-involved shooting in which a deputy injured a man near Frederickson last month.

The shooting happened on May 12. According to PCFIT, at 10:21 a.m., a deputy saw a car that was wanted in connection to an armed carjacking and several armed robberies at Military Road East and Canyon Road East.

A traffic stop was initiated in the 15200 block of Canyon Road East, and the driver sped away.

The driver was slowed by traffic at 160th Street East and Canyon Road East, at which point the driver rammed several civilian vehicles to get through the traffic jam, according to a news release.

At 10:35 a.m., a sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department alerted South Sound 911 Dispatch that there was now probable cause for vehicular assault.

Two minutes later, the driver got out of the car in the 6200 block of 161st Street East and got onto a motorcycle. Seconds later, a PCSD sergeant advised South Sound 911 that shots had been fired.

The driver, a 19-year-old, sustained one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A female passenger in their vehicle was transported to the hospital as well as a precaution.

Warning: The video contains elements that may be graphic to some viewers.