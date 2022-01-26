Pierce County Health Launches Vaccine Verification Program

PIERCE COUNTY, WA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has announced a new vaccine verification program, encouraging local businesses to voluntarily require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they are allowed inside.

The program is called BRAVO — or Businesses Requiring A Vaccine Verification Onsite — and marks the first time the health department has officially encouraged vaccine verification as a key to entry. Under the program, local businesses are invited to request customers provide COVID-19 vaccine cards or photos of cards, or printed or mobile records from vaccine providers, MyIR or WA Verify, before they are allowed entry. In return, participating businesses receive guidance, support and free promotion from the health department.

"This program means everyone 12 and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at your business," TPCHD explains.

Customers who are not vaccinated are allowed to provide a negative COVID-19 test for entry at BRAVO businesses, or they can request outdoor seating, takeout, and other virtual options.

It is worth noting that the BRAVO program is a suggestion, and not a requirement. That put it at odds with neighboring King County's vaccine verification plan, which outright requires that all bars, restaurants, gyms and many other businesses check COVID-19 vaccine cards at the door. Instead, Pierce County businesses are simply asked to take part in the program to protect their community— they are not mandated to do so.



"Businesses that choose to take part will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for customers to enter," writes TPCHD Communication Specialist Brett Cihon. "Five businesses have already joined the pilot, and more are showing interest. Pierce County doesn’t require patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, like some other counties."

The first five participating pilot businesses are ALMA, Crudo & Cotto, Edison City Alehouse, Grand Cinema, Red Star Taco Bar.

As Red Star Taco Bar co-owner Billy Beckett explains, requiring vaccine verification was the right call, both for his business and for his community.

“Money is never going to be more important than their health and safety,” Beckett told TPCHD.

Of course, there is likely to be some pushback for participating businesses, as a vocal minority of Washingtonians have been ardently against mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Some have even tried to forge or buy phony vaccine cards to skirt verification requirements. Beckett says he's had a few angry customers since joining, but that the BRAVO program has been a net positive.

“We’re getting tons and tons of positive feedback from the people who come here,” Beckett said. “At the end of the day, it’s each business’s decision, but this is the way forward.”

>> Learn more about BRAVO from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.



This article originally appeared on the Puyallup Patch