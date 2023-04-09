Pierce County homicide: Man found shot to death in tent in Parkland Saturday morning

A 47-year-old man was found shot to death inside a tent Saturday just south of State Route 512 in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Responding to a 911 call from a woman at roughly 11 a.m., deputies arrived to the scene near the 1600 block of 110th Street. Authorities said the victim had suffered several gunshot wounds and they believe that the shooting occurred overnight.

There were no suspects in custody Saturday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Department or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at TPCrimeStoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS.