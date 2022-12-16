Pierce County man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire

A 30-year-old man kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home brought flowers to her door Friday morning in Waller, but when the red-and-yellow bouquet wasn’t enough to patch things up, Pierce County deputies say he picked up a shovel, then an ax.

Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the home for the domestic-violence attempted break-in while the man tried to break down the door. A spokesperson for the department said that seconds before they arrived, the homeowner fired a shotgun in the man’s direction, blasting a hole in a glass pane on the door.

The man trying to break in was not seriously injured, Sgt. Darren Moss said. Deputies believe glass shards caused some minor injuries. Moss said fire department personnel evaluated the man at the scene and determined he didn’t need to go to the hospital. Deputies booked him into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

Residents of the home in the 6000 block of Vickery Avenue East called 911 at about 8:26 a.m. and reported that a man was at their door and refusing to leave, Moss said. Deputies later learned that the man’s ex-girlfriend and 3-year-old child were staying there, and the man had previously been kicked out.

The incident escalated from there. Moss said the residents reported that the man tried to kick the door in, then grabbed a shovel to break it down. Moss said deputies didn’t learn the man picked up an ax until they got there.

Deputies arrived shortly after shots were fired and detained the break-in suspect. The 27-year-old man who fired at him put down his weapon and met with deputies outside. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department, detectives and forensics investigators were called to the scene.