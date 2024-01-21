Pierce County man dies from crash after driver fails to yield, says WSP

A man died last week after he was injured in a car crash near the Pierce County Airport on December 6, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said a 43-year-old man was driving westbound, in a Volkswagen Jetta, on Sanitary Fill Road in lane one of one. A 58-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Aveo northbound on State Route 161, approaching Sanitary Fill Road, in lane two of two.

Troopers said the 43-year-old man turned left onto southbound SR 161, failing to yield to the right of way. The 58-year-old man hit the driver.

The 43-year-old man’s Jetta stopped facing southbound in the center turn lane of SR 161.

The 58-year-old man’s Aveo stopped in a ditch on the east side of SR 161.

Troopers said the road was partially blocked for 16 minutes.

The 58-year-old man died at Kindred Hospital in Seattle last week.

Both men were from Graham.

The 43-year-old man is not facing criminal charges, for now.