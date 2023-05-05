Pierce County man sentenced for running dog fighting ring

A Pierce County man who pleaded guilty to 10 counts of animal cruelty and had 107 dogs seized from his property was sentenced on Friday.

In 2021, Elmer Givens Jr. was arrested after more than 20 dogs were seized from his property near the 9000 block of Portland Avenue East.

Givens was arrested and booked for animal fighting, first-degree animal cruelty and second-degree animal cruelty.

At the time, he was facing 75 charges related to animal cruelty.

In 2019, authorities removed 49 dogs from his home after receiving a tip that pit bulls appeared to be starving and may have been used for breeding.

When deputies arrived, they found the dogs malnourished, had scars and were afraid of their owner.

A month later Givens petitioned to get the dogs back.

Givens pleaded guilty to 10 counts of animal cruelty and was scheduled to be sentenced Friday.