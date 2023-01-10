Pierce County man shot dead in Port Orchard. Kitsap deputies say they’ve made an arrest

A 31-year-old Pierce County man is dead and a 39-year-old Port Orchard man in custody following a shooting late Monday, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies reported.

People who live in the vicinity of the 5200 block of Brady Place in Port Orchard reported hearing gunfire about 11 p.m., the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported on its social media channels.

The Pierce County man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene, deputies said. A pickup was spotted nearby at the time of the shooting. The dead man’s identity was not immediately released.

Deputies announced about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday that they had made an arrest.

“Detectives are investigating possible connection between mail thefts and the shooting that left a 31 year old Pierce County man dead. Two women were reported to have been with him,” the Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.