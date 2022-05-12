Pierce County police force investigation team called for shooting near Frederickson

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that at least one of its deputies was involved in a shooting near Frederickson, and that a team that investigates police uses of deadly force was called in to investigate.

What led up to the shooting, how many deputies were involved and the status of anyone who might have been shot was not immediately reported.

The Sheriff’s Department said all deputies were OK. The incident was reported near 160th Street East and 62nd Avenue East.

A representative from the Sheriff’s Department was not immediately available to provide further information.

KING 5 reported that a person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, citing the Sheriff’s Department.

A public information officer from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be assigned to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

