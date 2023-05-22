This Pierce County school district has agreed to pay $9.5M to settle sex-abuse claims

The University Place School District has agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle legal claims from three former students who alleged they were sexually abused by a volunteer wrestling coach during the mid-2000s.

The settlement resolves claims brought in a 2021 lawsuit in Pierce County Superior Court by the students, who are referred to by their initials in court filings, against David O’Connor.

O’Connor was a volunteer wrestling coach at Curtis Junior High and Curtis High School when the alleged abuse occurred multiple times during an off-campus weightlifting and conditioning program, according to court records and a news release Monday from a public relations firm on behalf of the plaintiffs and their attorneys.

The students, between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the purported abuse between 2005 and 2007, claimed that O’Connor fondled and masturbated them, according to the lawsuit. The school district was accused of negligence, including in its hiring of O’Connor, who had been convicted in the late 1970s of indecent liberties involving children in Lewis County

“Unfortunately, the District did not flag Coach O’Connor’s criminal history in its hiring and screening process before giving him a coaching position,” attorney Vincent Nappo, who represented the three plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The settlement comes less than a year after the school district agreed to pay $4.2 million to resolve legal claims brought by six other students who also accused O’Connor of sexual abuse.

In a statement Monday, district Superintendent Jeff Chamberlin said that student safety and education is the district’s top priority.

“We are deeply saddened by these allegations and are sorry for any pain or suffering that students may have experienced,” he said. “Out of respect for the privacy of those involved we are unable to provide additional comments.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.