Pierce County seeks armed robbery suspect in Puyallup

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in an armed robbery in Puyallup.

The robbery occurred on April 15 at the Handy Corner Store in the 8000 block of 112th Street East.

In 2019, the 79-year-old owner of the Handy Corner Store was shot and killed in front of her husband.

Two suspects were identified in that shooting - one was arrested and the other was found dead at a shoreline in Tacoma.

If you have any information about this recent incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).