Pierce County Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help to identify woman’s remains

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman who was found in a yard waste bin near Lake Tapps.

An excavator operator discovered the remains back in August 2019 while cleaning debris and garbage.

When the operator opened a blue yard waste bin that was screwed shut, a wrapped-up blanket with human remains inside fell out.

Since then, detectives have been unable to identify the remains. However, they do know that the bones belong to a five-foot-tall woman between 24 and 44 years old.

The woman had a set of dentures which is unusual for someone that young.

Detectives believe the death is a homicide.

While the DNA evidence is analyzed, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to try and identify the dead woman’s jewelry which could be family heirlooms.

If you recognize these rings or know the woman, officials ask that you submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.