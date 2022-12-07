Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man.

The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

If you recognize any of the four juveniles, you are asked to send a message or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.