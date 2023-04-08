Pierce County sheriff’s deputies use less-lethal bean bags to arrest burglary suspect

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared video Friday of deputies using less-lethal bean bags to arrest a burglary suspect in South Hill late last month.

According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy responded to a commercial burglary alarm at an orthodontist’s office on March 25 just after 8 a.m. When the deputy arrived, he saw a man leaving the business.

The deputy ordered the man to stop and show his hands, but the man refused and walked away.

The deputy followed the man and saw that he had a machete tucked into his sleeve. The deputy continued following but maintained distance so he could use de-escalation tactics.

When the suspect pulled the machete out, the deputy requested less-lethal backup, including a K-9 unit.

Backup arrived and the deputy fired bean bag rounds at the suspect, which were ineffective. A foot chase ensued and more rounds were fired, and the suspect eventually sat down and gave up, according to the sheriff’s department.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting arrest, and obstructing.