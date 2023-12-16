Pierce County Sheriff urges for prevention as teens caught with alleged stolen car, gun

Pierce County deputies caught five teenagers with an alleged stolen car and stolen gun on December 2.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said around 9:13 a.m., a patrol sergeant was leaving the Parkland/Spanaway precinct when he saw a driver speeding north on Pacific Avenue. The sergeant turned on his lights and siren but the driver continued to speed away recklessly so he shut off his lights and didn’t pursue.

As the sergeant kept going on Pacific Avenue, he saw the same car had crashed into a pickup truck and five teenagers were allegedly seen running away on foot.

PCSD said a deputy spotted the teens hiding behind some bushes and ordered them to come out.

Two of the teens ran and deputies and K9 Bronco caught up to them and detained them. One of the teens was identified as the alleged driver because of a “bright blue ski mask he was wearing as a beanie.”

That teen also had a bullet in his pocket, according to PSCD.

Deputies contacted the registered owner of the car and found out it was recently stolen.

The 15-year-old alleged driver was arrested and booked for eluding, unlawful possession of a gun, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a stolen car, hit-and-run, and for an escape warrant. He was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested, said deputies.

The woman who was in the truck that was hit was uninjured and so was her 1-year-old child in the backseat.

The other four teens were released to their parents. They were a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl.

“Deputies will always be responding to crimes and trying to apprehend suspects, but as a community, we need to see our youth aspiring to be better,” said PCSD. “This trend of violent juvenile crime and juveniles getting access to firearms and stealing cars has to stop. Prevention starts in the community as a whole not just law enforcement having contacts once crimes have been committed.”

PCSD listed these resources for youth in need:

For Pierce County Youth Crisis Services call 1-800-576-7764.

For Community Youth Services call 253 267-0272.

For Catholic Community Services call 253 383-3697.

For Youth Talk Line call 1-800-846-7743.

For Catholic Community Services go to https://ccsww.org/get-help/pierce-county/...

For At Youth Risk go to https://www.piercecountywa.gov/.../At-Risk-YouthChild-in...

For a full list of resources go to https://www.piercecountywa.gov/.../Quick-Reference-Phone...