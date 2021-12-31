Pierce County SWAT, crisis negotiators respond to scene of armed person in Puyallup

A Pierce County SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded Friday morning to a scene in Puyallup where a man was armed with a weapon.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies reported they had the person in custody at about 9:24 a.m., about an hour after reporting he was in the area of 179th Street East and 84th Avenue East. Deputies said the man was wanted for a domestic violence assault with a firearm.

It’s not clear what led up to the SWAT response or how the person was taken into custody. Roads were shut down nearby and deputies asked people to avoid the area while they responded to the incident.

No more details were immediately available.