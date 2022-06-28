Pierce County SWAT team arrests suspect in JBLM soldier murder

A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon in Tacoma for the June 18 homicide of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier in Parkland.

The Pierce County SWAT team surrounded a Tacoma home at 1:41 p.m. and asked the suspect to surrender, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 37-year-old man left the residence without resistance and surrendered, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives had previously identified, located and obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, a native of East Point, Georgia, died June 18.

Moore was shot at a residence in the 1600 block of 112th Street during a gathering he and the suspect were attending. Officers searched unsuccessfully for the suspect that evening.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder and firearm charges.