Pierce County trio busted for organized retail theft — cops say they used a baby stroller

Three Pierce County women have been accused of organized retail theft, according to Centralia police.

A Fife woman, 35, was arrested as a result, while two more women, a 22-year-old from Lakewood and a 20-year-old from Puyallup, face the same charge, according to police.

The incident unfolded about 4 p.m. Saturday at Centralia Outlets, which is a collection of retailers that flank I-5 near Exit 82 in Lewis County.

Police say the women stole from three outlet stores in the area of the 1400 block of Lum Road, using a baby stroller to conceal items. A toddler was in the stroller at the time, according to police.